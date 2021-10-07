Nevada tech company asks to withdraw 'Innovation Zone' plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada-based technology company that had asked Gov. Steve Sisolak and state lawmakers to let it create a new semi-autonomous “Innovation Zone" where it intended to build a smart city has asked lawmakers to withdraw the proposal from consideration.
Blockchains, which owns a large portion of rural Storey County in northern Nevada, said on Thursday that it no longer planned to build a smart city in the desert east of Reno and didn't need the Legislature to continue considering its proposal in a study committee.