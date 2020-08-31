Nevada search suspended for missing New Zealand paraglider

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nevada have suspended the search for a well-known paraglider from New Zealand who has been missing in the mountains south of Eureka for a week.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports James “Kiwi” Johnston disappeared Aug. 23 while flying after his GPS device stopped sending a signal about 250 miles (402 kilometers) east of Reno .

The New Zealand Herald reported earlier that Johnston —who also goes by the name Oroc — is a journalist, photographer and artist who regularly flew long distances. In November 2018, he broke his previous New Zealand overseas open distance record in Brazil.

Johnston lifted off from Shoshone Mountain, near Round Mountain and planned to fly to Wendover on the Nevada-Utah line. He was with two other pilots who reported him missing 24 hours later.

The search began with planes and drones in Nye County but soon moved to the Fish Creek Range south of Eureka.

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts says all search and rescue operations were officially suspended Saturday. Any new developments will be followed up on accordingly.

Watts says deputies from three county sheriff’s offices, the Nevada Emergency Management Department, Civil Patrol and “countless private citizens” searched for a total of 4,000 hours.