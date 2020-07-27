Nevada reports 997 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials report 997 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but, for the first time in month, no additional deaths around the state as of Monday.

The numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Services maintains the total number of known deaths to 734 but pushes the total coronavirus cases to 43,831.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 across Nevada has decreased from a day earlier with 879 confirmed cases and 233 suspected cases in Nevada hospitals.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.