Nevada reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, total at least 71

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials said Wednesday the number of deaths in Nevada from the new coronavirus have reached at least 71, an increase of 13 from Tuesday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported that of the nearly 20,000 people who have been tested, more than 2,200 proved positive for the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

The Southern Nevada Health District said 54 of the deaths tallied the virus statewide have been in the Las Vegas area.

Most people with the virus experience mild or moderate fever and coughing for two to three weeks. Some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can face severe illness including pneumonia and death.