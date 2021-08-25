Nevada rejects $26B multistate opioid pact, to seek own deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada has joined a small number of states rejecting a $26 billion multistate settlement reached last month with an opioid drug maker and distributors, and will seek separate compensation for what the state attorney general called “the tragedy of the opioid crisis.”
Attorney General Aaron Ford commended other states for what he termed “two hard-fought multistate settlements,” but said in a statement that Nevada rejected the agreements reached last month with three U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.