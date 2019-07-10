Nevada gets $226K grant for rural telemedicine equipment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is getting a quarter of a million dollars for telemedicine equipment in Elko and Lyon counties.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen's office announced the $226,000 grant Tuesday. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's distance learning and telemedicine program.

The Democrat's office says the money will pay for video-interactive equipment that will help with treatment for opioid abuse.