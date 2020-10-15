Governor's staff returns to work after vitus quarantines

RENO, Nev. (AP) — All staff members who came in contact with a colleague in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office who tested positive for COVID-19 have completed quarantines and returned to work, aides to the governor said Thursday.

None of the other staffers tested positive during the quarantines that began about two weeks ago. All received a negative test result before returning to the office in Carson City, Sisolak’s office said.

“Despite having a confirmed positive case in the office, further spread was prevented thanks to face coverings being worn at all times, regular hand washing, and physical distancing,” Sisolak said.

“Our positive case is proof that we cannot eradicate this virus without a vaccine, but a prevention of further spread in the office is proof that mitigation measures work,” he said.

Caleb Cage, Nevada’s pandemic response director, has said he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Democratic governor’s office hasn’t identified the person on Sisolak’s staff who tested positive on Oct. 6 after developing symptoms the previous weekend and was last in the Capitol office on Oct. 2.

Sisolak tested negative on Oct. 6 and has not had contact with that staffer since mid-September. He departed northern Nevada on Sept. 17 and has been working from Las Vegas since then. He had planned to return to Carson City last week, but those plans were put on hold pending completion of the quarantine by staffers.

Meghin Delaney, the governor’s communications director, clarified on Thursday that individual quarantine periods were based primarily on the timing of the potential exposure, not the positive test.

The governor will be tested regularly and if there is a a positive result it will be made public, she said.

In other COVID-19 developments:

— The Elko County School Board voted Tuesday to allow schools in the county to begin transitioning back to classrooms as early as next month, according to the Elko Daily Free Press.

School board members voted 5-1 to accept the schools’ plans starting in three weeks. The decision allows schools to determine when and how teachers reopen schools based on their community’s virus numbers and the ability to follow CDC and state guidelines mandating social distancing and sanitizing requirements.

— State officials reminded residents that federal protections against evictions remain in place through the year as a state moratorium was set to expire Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a federal moratorium through the end of December, making it illegal for landlords in the U.S. to evict tenants who cannot pay rent.

If eligible, renters can invoke the protections by giving their property manager or landlord a signed CDC declaration form stating they are unable to pay their rent, have tried to get rent assistance and attempted to make partial rent payments.