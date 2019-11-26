Nevada casinos top $1B in monthly winnings; 6th time in 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos reaped more than $1 billion in winnings in October, marking the sixth time this year the state has topped the mark in a key monthly index of fiscal health.

A strong Nevada Gaming Control Board revenues report on Tuesday reflected a tough comparison with a year ago.

Board analyst Michael Lawton says the $1.02 billion that casinos statewide reported in monthly "gaming win" was down 3.8% compared with the same month a year ago.

That’s because October 2018 was an exceptionally good month, topping $1.06 billion in winnings.

Lawton says house winnings decreased last month on games including baccarat, blackjack and roulette.

Slot machine figures were flat.

The state collected $62.3 million in taxes based on the October 2019 figures. That’s up 9.4% from a year ago.