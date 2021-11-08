Neighbors noticed a white, chalky seepage at Darien's Tilley Pond. Officials jumped into action

DARIEN — It took several concerned neighbors, town officials from the Sewer Commission and Public Works, and a little less than 36 hours, but residents near Tilley Pond Park in Darien can rest easy: The mysterious white and chalky substance that filled the pond over the weekend has turned out to be runoff from a nearby construction site.
The substance was likely earthen clay that filtered into the water because of nearby construction, as workers removed residual groundwater from a foundation on a Mansfield Avenue property, said Darren Oustafine, Darien’s assistant director of public works.