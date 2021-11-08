Neighbors noticed a white, chalky seepage at Darien's Tilley Pond. Officials jumped into action

DARIEN — It took several concerned neighbors, town officials from the Sewer Commission and Public Works, and a little less than 36 hours, but residents near Tilley Pond Park in Darien can rest easy: The mysterious white and chalky substance that filled the pond over the weekend has turned out to be runoff from a nearby construction site.

The substance was likely earthen clay that filtered into the water because of nearby construction, as workers removed residual groundwater from a foundation on a Mansfield Avenue property, said Darren Oustafine, Darien’s assistant director of public works.

And in case residents are worried about the substance being hazardous — “It came out of a hole in the ground. It’s just dirt, it’s natural,” Oustafine said. “But it shouldn’t be in (the) water.”

Oustafine said the town’s Planning and Zoning director has already contacted the developer to stop the pumping immediately, so the problem should not persist.

But for more than a day, neighbors reported they were worried after seeing something white apparently seeping into the stream that feeds into the pond beginning on Sunday.

Tilley Pond Park covers around eight acres in the center of Darien. The pond itself is home to plenty of wildlife and fish, and to ducks and other birds. Bordered by residences on each side, the park also serves as a popular picnic spot for families on sunny days.

So if anything were actually wrong, the public needs to know, said nearby resident Brenda Whittaker.

Whittaker said she was with her husband when they first noticed the water’s discoloration around noon Sunday.

“The concern was like, ‘Is this paint?’” Whittaker said. “There's a lot of wildlife in the pond, turtles and ducks and so on. We thought ‘Is it going to come through and just kill everything?’”

The pond filters out to Long Island Sound, giving residents concerns that any potential contamination could make its way there too, Whittaker said.

Whittaker immediately joined other neighbors, who alerted all the authorities they could think of — the Public Works department, members from the Sewer Commission, and Parks and Recreation.

It took town workers until Monday afternoon to crack the case and dispel the neighborhood’s fears in the process.

Sarah Woodberry, another nearby resident who had been keeping track of the substance since Sunday, said if anything, the incident proved to her that Darien’s town officials are always on hand to help investigate — even when they are off-duty.

“I am just really impressed with the way our town handled this,” Woodberry said. “It was amazing, the way they just jumped into action.”