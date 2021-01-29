Needed California rain brings flood threat to burned areas JOHN ANTCZAK and SCOTT SONNER, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 1:36 a.m.
1 of36 In this photo provided by Caltrans District 9, heavy snowfall blankets car at June Lake, in Mono County on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Randy Walker/Caltrans District 9 via AP) Randy Walker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of36 In this photo provided by Caltrans District 9, an earth mover clears heavy snow that fell along a closed U.S. Hwy 395, at Wilson Butte, in Mono County, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Greg Miller/Caltrans District 9 via AP) Greg Miller/AP Show More Show Less 3 of36
4 of36 In this photo provided by Caltrans District 9, a tractor trailer that is stuck in heavy snowfall at Crestview along U.S. Hwy 395, closed in Mono County, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Andy Richard/Caltrans District 9 via AP) Andy Richard/AP Show More Show Less
5 of36 Jose Guadalupe clears debris from a mudslide following heavy rains in the Chualar community of Monterey County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The area sits beneath hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 6 of36
7 of36 Firefighters check on a resident as road closure signs and K-rails are setup along Harris Road near a creek below the El Dorado burn area in Oak Glen, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village and northeast Yucaipa neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation orders due to possible mudslide risk. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of36 A full moon rises behind heavy clouds over the Los Angeles skyline, seen from Kenneth Hahn State Recreational Area, in Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Vast areas of the state remained under warnings and watches for flooding, heavy snow and winds. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 9 of36
10 of36 Surfers ride waves as storm clouds blow in Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Huntington Beach, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of36 Sand bags and K-rails are setup along Birch Creek and Oak Glen Road in the El Dorado burn area in Oak Glen, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village and northeast Yucaipa neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation orders due to possible mudslide risk. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Watchara Phomicinda/AP Show More Show Less 12 of36
13 of36 A delivery driver passes sandbags outside a Carmel, Calif. home on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The area was evacuated Thursday morning as authorities feared heavy rains could send mud and water through the neighborhood. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
14 of36 In this photo provided by Caltrans District 9, transportation workers stop along the road after a heavy snowfall outside of Wilson Butte in Mono County, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Clint Weier/Caltrans District 9 via AP) Clint Weier/AP Show More Show Less 15 of36
16 of36 A pair of ducks walk through some fresh snow along the Truckee River in Barbara Bennett Park in downtown Reno, Nev., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Jason Bean/AP Show More Show Less
17 of36 Nicholas Strother catches some air while snowboarding in Barbara Bennett Park in downtown Reno, Nev., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Jason Bean/AP Show More Show Less 18 of36
19 of36 Truck drivers pull over on the west bound I-80 just outside of Reno, Nev., to install chains on their semi-trailer trucks on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazete-Journal via AP) Andy Barron/AP Show More Show Less
20 of36 Truck driver Russel Daily pulls over on the west bound I-80 just outside of Reno, Nev. to install chains on his semi-trailer trucks on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazete-Journal via AP) Andy Barron/AP Show More Show Less 21 of36
22 of36 Sheila Jane Pickrell takes in the snowy scene while sitting next to the Truckee River at Barbara Bennett Park in downtown Reno, Nev., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Jason Bean/AP Show More Show Less
23 of36 In this aerial image taken with a drone, a truck drives along River Rd. where heavy rains have caused mudslides and flooding near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The area sits beneath hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 24 of36
25 of36 Truck drivers pull over on the west bound I-80 just outside of Reno, Nev., to install chains on their semi-trailer trucks on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. An atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rains into the heart of California on Thursday as blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazete-Journal via AP) Andy Barron/AP Show More Show Less
26 of36 Seen in an image taken by drone, trucks drive along River Rd. where heavy rains have caused mudslides and flooding near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The area sits beneath hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 27 of36
28 of36 In this aerial image taken with a drone, a truck drives along River Rd. where heavy rains have caused mudslides and flooding near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The area sits beneath hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
29 of36 Jose Guadalupe clears debris from a mudslide following heavy rains in the Chualar community of Monterey County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The area sits beneath hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 30 of36
31 of36 Following heavy rains, debris from a mudslide rests along River Rd. in the Chualar community of Monterey County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The area sits beneath hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
32 of36 Jose Guadalupe clears debris from a mudslide following heavy rains in the Chualar community of Monterey County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The area sits beneath hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 33 of36
34 of36 A home sits atop a hillside scorched by last year's River Fire as heavy rains cause mudslides and flooding near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
35 of36 Horses look out over a vineyard in the Chualar community of Monterey County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The area sits beneath hillsides scorched in last year's River Fire where heavy rains have caused mudslides and flooding. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
36 of36
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A storm drenching California has brought much-needed rain in a dry winter but it also washed out a highway, buried the Sierra Nevada in snow and prompted warnings of possible floods and mudslides near areas scorched by wildfires.
The atmospheric river of moisture that barreled ashore in the north early in the week rolled into Southern California Thursday night, pummeling the region with rain, and was expected to head eastward.
JOHN ANTCZAK and SCOTT SONNER