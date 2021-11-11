Need help with Ida damage? New center opens for CT businesses seeking federal loan assistance

DARIEN — Business owners seeking federal aid to recoup losses from Hurricane Ida can now visit a Business Recovery Center at the Darien Library which will offer people help for the next 60 days in applying for small federal loans.

The center is run by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which has opened a total of three recovery centers around Fairfield County. The SBA is offering a suite of different loans for people in areas that have received a federal disaster declaration. In Fairfield County, that declaration was approved by President Joe Biden on Oct. 30.

Anyone who is experiencing financial shortfalls is highly encouraged to visit the Darien Library’s recovery center and meet with an SBA employee, local and federal officials said Monday during the recovery center’s unveiling.

The Business Recovery Center at Darien Library will be open through Dec. 29, the filing deadline for loan-seekers. It will be open six days a week, Monday through Saturday. Residents are encouraged to visit in-person if they are seeking one-on-one assistance through the loan application process.

“I just want to say to everyone out there, you've been asking us how you can get assistance,” said state Rep. Matt Blumenthal, D-Stamford, who represents part of Darien. “This is how. Please utilize this resource. Come to Darien Library. These people are here to help you.”

Officials have estimated that in Darien, at least two dozen businesses and 200 homeowners are suffering from damages related to Ida, although that number is likely much higher.

The first step for anyone seeking assistance is to contact their insurance company to assess what could already be covered. They should then register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will refer individuals to the Small Business Administration.

The SBA does not limit loans to business owners. Nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters are also eligible to apply for assistance, said Tracy Harbor, a team leader for the SBA. Businesses can borrow up to $2 million for their physical damages and to reimburse lost revenue; homeowners and renters borrow up to $200,000 for their primary residence; and renters can borrow up to $40,000.

People who have a home-based business or who rent out a home can also fall under the category of business owners, Harbor said.

Harbor said there's no cost to apply for the loan or to cancel it. That gives prospective applicants a “compelling reason” to apply even if they are not sure they want the loan, Harbor said.

“If they're approved, they could put the loan on hold for six months while they negotiate with their insurance and they look at what other resources might be available,” Harbor said. That way, she said, they can technically extend the application deadline — now set for Dec. 29 — well into the spring.

The SBA offers low interest loan rates as well, Harbor said. Businesses could see rates as low as 2.85 percent. For homeowners, it’s as low as 1.563 percent; for nonprofits, 2 percent.

For those who apply and are approved, their first payment will not be due for 18 months after their approval date, Harbor said.

“Those are very favorable terms to help make the loans affordable, and to help make it work for those who have been impacted by this disaster,” Harbor said. “It takes a village.”