Need help with Ida damage? New center opens for CT businesses seeking federal loan assistance

DARIEN — Business owners seeking federal aid to recoup losses from Hurricane Ida can now visit a Business Recovery Center at the Darien Library which will offer people help for the next 60 days in applying for small federal loans.
The center is run by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which has opened a total of three recovery centers around Fairfield County. The SBA is offering a suite of different loans for people in areas that have received a federal disaster declaration. In Fairfield County, that declaration was approved by President Joe Biden on Oct. 30.