LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of coronavirus vaccines being distributed per day in Nebraska rebounded this week to the level it was at before the New Year's holiday.

The state said 2,969 vaccines were distributed on Monday, which is the most recent data available. That is up from the weekend low of 361 doses on Sunday and in line with the roughly 3,000 doses per day that were administered last week before New Year's Day.