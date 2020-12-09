Nebraska virus hospitalizations down slightly but still high

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Nebraska is holding fairly steady after a sharp increase that raised concerns about whether hospitals are at become overwhelmed.

The state reported 787 active hospitalizations in its most recent online posting on Tuesday, down from the record high of 987 set last month. The number is still elevated, however, raising concerns among public health officials.

Nebraska has confirmed 142,603 cases and 1,277 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. There were 1,476 new, known cases reported on Tuesday.

Nearly two-thirds of those who have died from the virus were at least 75 years old.

State officials also report that 28% of Nebraska's hospital beds, 26% of its intensive care unit beds and 71% of its ventilators are available for use by coronavirus patients.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Tuesday that seven additional staff members have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 374 since the pandemic began. Of those, 286 have recovered.