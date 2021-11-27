Nebraska trooper shoots, critically injures man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a narcotics task force shot and critically injured a man as officers were following up on information from a Crime Stoppers report, authorities said Saturday.

Investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force went Wednesday afternoon to a Lincoln address where they observed a Chrysler 300 containing a male driver and female passenger pull into the parking lot, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The vehicle had been mentioned in previous drug enforcement investigations.