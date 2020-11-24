Nebraska prison inmate with COVID-19 dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison inmate who had COVID-19 and other medical problems has died.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the inmate, who was in his 70s, died Monday at a hospital in Lincoln. The inmate's name was not released.

The cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will investigate the cause of death.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said the inmate was serving time for first-degree murder, assault and a weapons conviction out of Douglas County. The man tested negative for COVID-19 when he was admitted to the hospital last month, but recently tested positive.

At least four other Nebraska inmates with COVID-19 have died since the onset of the pandemic.