Nebraska health officials: 4 new COVID-19 deaths in state

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths late Thursday, bringing the state’s total deaths from the disease to 47 since the outbreak began,

Two counties in rural central Nebraska — Greeley and Sherman counties — also reported their first confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, officials said. The Greeley case is a male in his 50s, while the Sherman case is a female in her 20s, officials said. Both were reported by the Loup Basin Public Health Department.

Of the two new deaths reported Thursday, one was a man in his 60s in hard-hit Hall County. Officials gave no details about where the second death occurred, saying more information would be released later.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

Nebraska’s online coronavirus tracking portal show 2,124 confirmed cases in the state by Friday morning. More than 18,700 people had been tested for the virus statewide, with 16,488 of them testing negative for the illness.