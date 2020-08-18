Nebraska Farm Bureau president announces upcoming retirement

AXTELL, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson has announced he will retire at the end of this year.

Nelson made the announcement Monday, saying he and his wife want to spend more time with family and look forward to “new adventures.”

Nelson was elected president of the state organization in nearly a decade ago, in December 2011. Before being elected president, he spent 14 years on the Farm Bureau board, including nine years as vice president.

Nelson said in a written statement that he plans to spend his remaining months as Nebraska Farm Bureau president advocating for the state's farmers.

“I will continue to put forth my energy and efforts in the remaining months to do whatever I can to advance the mission of Nebraska Farm Bureau during that time,” he said.

He and his wife farm corn and soybeans near Axtell.