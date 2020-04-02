Nearly 60 homeless people suspected, confirmed with virus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 60 homeless people have either been suspected or confirmed to have the coronavirus, or have been exposed to someone who has, a North Carolina health director said Thursday.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris told members of the General Assembly that 58 people — all but one who are homeless — are staying in a hotel leased by the county for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, display symptoms and are awaiting results, or have been exposed to someone with the virus and need somewhere to isolate, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Harris said the county is working with shelters to move out people with symptoms and reduce the risk of additional spread. County officials said in late March they had leased hotels to isolate individuals who display COVID-19 symptoms and to reduce crowding in the shelters.

Government and shelter leaders say the homeless population is particularly vulnerable because it is more difficult to practice social distancing and good hygiene habits, and many people have underlying health conditions.

Nearly 3,800 people in Mecklenburg County are homeless as of Feb. 29, according to county data.