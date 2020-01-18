Nearly 500 without power in Darien after truck collides with pole

A truck just hit a pole in Darien at Old King's Highway and Raymond Street. A truck just hit a pole in Darien at Old King's Highway and Raymond Street. Photo: Contributed /Chaseton Palen Photo: Contributed /Chaseton Palen Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Nearly 500 without power in Darien after truck collides with pole 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The slippery roads in the area likely contributed to a pickup truck hitting a pole in Darien around 2 p.m., causing a power outage of 591 Eversource customers. It is unclear if there were any injuries. The accident was at Old King’s Highway and Raymond Street.

Darien Police report Eversource has been alerted but said the response may be a bit delayed due to the Saturday afternoon snowfall.

Other minor motor vehicle accidents are being reported as well. Darien drivers should be advised to drive carefully if travel is absolutely necessary.