Nearly 500 without power in Darien after truck collides with pole
Photo: Contributed /Chaseton Palen
The slippery roads in the area likely contributed to a pickup truck hitting a pole in Darien around 2 p.m., causing a power outage of 591 Eversource customers. It is unclear if there were any injuries. The accident was at Old King’s Highway and Raymond Street.
Darien Police report Eversource has been alerted but said the response may be a bit delayed due to the Saturday afternoon snowfall.
Other minor motor vehicle accidents are being reported as well. Darien drivers should be advised to drive carefully if travel is absolutely necessary.
