Nearly 28,000 more people file unemployment claims in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nearly 28,000 more people filed initial unemployment claims last week in Iowa as the state's economy continued to take a hit from efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a state agency reported Thursday.

Another 27,912 people filed unemployment claims during the week ending April 18, according to Iowa Workforce Development. That's down from claims filed in previous weeks but still far above typical numbers before many businesses closed to fight COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

There were 151,846 continuing unemployment claims.

Nationally, more than 4.4 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, In the last five weeks, about 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid.