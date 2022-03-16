Near Ukraine's border with Poland, a fighting village mourns CARA ANNA, Associated Press March 16, 2022 Updated: March 16, 2022 12:54 p.m.
1 of5 People attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian military servicemen Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk in Starychi, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
STARYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — The mourning began with a pair of caskets, one open, one shut.
Lined in white fabric, they held two of the Ukrainian fighters killed in Russia’s invasion. Here, in a gray village under a gray sky near the western border with Poland, they were the first reminder that the war could come this far.