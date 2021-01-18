Navalny's arrest adds to tension between Russia and the West GEIR MOULSON and DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 3:54 a.m.
1 of5 Alexei Navalny and his wife Yuliastand in line at the passport control after arriving at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Russia's prison service says opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained at a Moscow airport after returning from Germany. Mstyslav Chernov/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's arrest as he arrived in Moscow after recovering from his poisoning with a nerve agent drew criticism from Western nations and calls for his release, with Germany's foreign minister on Monday calling it “incomprehensible.”
Navalny was detained at passport control at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after flying in Sunday evening from Berlin, where he was treated following the poisoning in August that he blames on the Kremlin.
GEIR MOULSON and DARIA LITVINOVA