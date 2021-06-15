Navalny fans protest in Geneva ahead of Putin-Biden summit JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 3:54 p.m.
1 of12 A man wearing a Vladimir Putin mask takes part in a demonstration for imprisoned Alexei Navalny, poster at left, in Geneva, Switzerland Tuesday, June 15, 2021. US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin will meet for talks in Geneva on Wednesday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Protesters hold a sign during a peaceful rally to speak up against political repressions, human rights violations and antidemocratic rule in Russia, during a demonstration in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Geneva is hosting a meeting between U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin on June 16. A couple dozen supporters of Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, staged a rally Tuesday on a sun-drenched Geneva square.(Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP) Magali Girardin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Protesters during a peaceful rally to speak up against political repressions, human rights violations and antidemocratic rule in Russia, during a demonstration in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Geneva is hosting a meeting between U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin on June 16. A couple dozen supporters of Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, staged a rally Tuesday on a sun-drenched Geneva square.(Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP) Magali Girardin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Ksenia Ashrafullina holds a poster during a protest demanding freedom for political prisoners organized by a Belorussian cultural association, in Lisbon, March 6, 2021. The mayor of Lisbon is under fire after admitting that municipal employees shared with Russian officials personal details of Ashrafullina and at least two other Lisbon-based dissidents who organized protests in support of Russian jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A camera man films murals showing Alexei Navalny, left, and Nelson Mandela in Geneva, Switzerland Tuesday, June 15, 2021. US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin will meet for talks in Geneva on Wednesday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A man wearing a Vladimir Putin mask takes part in a demonstration for prisoned Alexei Navalny, poster at left, in Geneva, Switzerland Tuesday, June 15, 2021. US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin will meet for talks in Geneva on Wednesday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A man wearing a Vladimir Putin mask takes part in a demonstration for prisoned Alexei Navalny in Geneva, Switzerland Tuesday, June 15, 2021. US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin will meet for talks in Geneva on Wednesday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A protester holds a sign during a peaceful rally to speak up against political repressions, human rights violations and antidemocratic rule in Russia, during a demonstration in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Geneva is hosting a meeting between U.S. President Biden and Russian President Putin on June 16. A couple dozen supporters of Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, staged a rally Tuesday on a sun-drenched Geneva square.(Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP) Magali Girardin/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
GENEVA (AP) — There was a bare-chested man in a Vladimir Putin mask doling out fake bills as mock corruption payments, and a Czech fitness instructor, who endured eight hours of tattooing to put a likeness of Putin critic Alexey Navalny on his chest.
They were among a couple of dozen supporters of Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, who staged a colorful, cheeky rally Tuesday on a sunny Geneva square — a day before Putin arrives in the Swiss city for a high-profile summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.