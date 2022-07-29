Navajos narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls in primary FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press July 29, 2022 Updated: July 29, 2022 11:51 a.m.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Natalia Sells has a list of qualities she wants to see in the next Navajo Nation president: Approachable. Adaptable. Inspiring. Someone who upholds traditional values but also is progressive.
She'll join thousands of other tribal members on Tuesday in casting their vote for one of 15 presidential hopefuls in the nonpartisan race. The field includes incumbent Jonathan Nez, former Navajo Vice President Frank Dayish Jr., former tribal Attorney General Ethel Branch, attorney Justin Jones, and Buu Van Nygren, the vice presidential candidate from 2018.
FELICIA FONSECA