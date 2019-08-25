National anthem singer wants a voice in the political arena

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The man who became known as the national anthem singer for the Hartford Whalers hockey team believes his voice should be heard in the political arena.

Tony Harrington is a candidate for town council in Bloomfield, his first attempt at elected office.

The 64-year-old Democrat has a doctorate in educational leadership and says he would be an advocate for minorities, the elderly and young people.

Harrington estimates he has sung the Star-Spangled Banner thousands of times for the Whalers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and at events such as the state's annual memorial for victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Harrington says he believes the experience of performing before thousands of people can translate into being an articulate candidate who can appeal to both sides of the aisle.