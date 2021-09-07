Nass asks GOP leaders to sue UW System over COVID policies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sen. Steve Nass officially asked the Legislature's Republican leaders Tuesday to sue the University of Wisconsin System after system officials refused to submit their COVID-19 protocols to his committee for approval.

Nass sent a letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu demanding they file a lawsuit forcing system leaders to submit their policies to the Legislature's rules committee. Nass, a Republican and longtime UW critic, co-chairs the committee.