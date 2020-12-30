Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than a year before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited Anthony Warner’s home after his girlfriend told police that he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. But they were unable to make contact with him, or see inside his RV.
Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s home in Nashville on Aug. 21, 2019 after getting a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Tuesday in an emailed statement. A police report said Raymond Throckmorton, the attorney, told officers that day he also represented Warner.