Names of Rochester officers in pepper-spray of girl released Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 7:49 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 29. 2021 frame from a Rochester Police Department body-camera video, a 9-year-old Black girl is handcuffed in custody in a cruiser after police used pepper spray on her as she screamed for her father. The case has spurred outrage as the latest example of law enforcement mistreatment of Black people, and one that shows even Black children are not exempt. (Rochester Police Department via AP, File) Rochester Police Department/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 This frame grab from police body camera video provided by the Rochester Police Department shows officers putting a handcuffed 9-year-old girl into a police cruiser on Jan. 29, 2021, outside her home. Newly released police body camera video captured the girl's distressing wait for an ambulance after she is pepper-sprayed by police while handcuffed in the police cruiser. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, the city released almost 90 minutes of additional video in order to be transparent. (Rochester Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 This frame grab from police body camera video provided by the Rochester Police Department, shows Rochester police standing nearby as a handcuffed 9-year-old girl is put into a police car and pepper sprayed on Jan. 29, 2021. Newly released police body camera video captured the 9-year-old girl's distressing wait for an ambulance after she is pepper-sprayed by police while handcuffed in a police cruiser. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, the city released almost 90 minutes of additional video in order to be transparent. (Rochester Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 This frame grab from police body camera video provided by the Rochester Police Department shows a police officer talking to a handcuffed 9-year-old girl in the back of a police car on Jan. 29, 2021, outside her home. Newly released police body camera video captured the 9-year-old girl's distressing wait for an ambulance after she is pepper-sprayed by police while handcuffed in the police cruiser. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, the city released almost 90 minutes of additional video in order to be transparent. (Rochester Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 This frame grab from police body camera video provided by the Rochester Police Department shows the feet of a handcuffed, 9-year-old girl dangling beneath the door of a police car, as officers try getting her into the car, Jan. 29, 2021. Newly released police body camera video captured the 9-year-old girl's distressing wait for an ambulance after she is pepper-sprayed by police while handcuffed in the police cruiser. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, the city released almost 90 minutes of additional video in order to be transparent. (Rochester Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester, New York, officials on Friday released the names of four white police officers who have been suspended or put on administrative leave in the wake of the pepper-spraying of a 9-year-old Black girl.
The Democrat & Chronicle reported that all of the named officers had been part of the Rochester Police Department for less than six years.