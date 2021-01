NEW YORK (AP) — A naked man was electrocuted on subway tracks in Harlem after he pushed another man onto the tracks and fought with a third man who tried to help, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call around 3:30 Saturday afternoon found the naked 35-year-old man unconscious with “severe trauma throughout the body," lying on the electrified third rail of the train tracks. Emergency medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene.