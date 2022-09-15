Nakate: Leaders are missing the human face of climate change

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
NEW YORK (AP) — Vanessa Nakate's climate activism over the past three years has propelled her to the world stage.
Since 2019, Nakate has worked to amplify the voices of African climate activists through a platform she created called Rise Up Movement, spearheaded an initiative to stop the deforestation of African rainforests and launched the Vash Greens Schools Project, which aims to install solar panels in remote areas of her home country, Uganda.