NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City, which has long prided itself as having the nation's toughest COVID-19 safety protocols, will do away with several of them next week, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday, including mandatory masking in public schools and vaccination requirements at restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues.
Standing in Times Square, Adams said that while the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, he was confident that it is now safe to send children and teachers to school unmasked, starting Monday.