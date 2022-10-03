NYC plans recharging stations for food delivery workers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Robert Bumsted/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's thousands of food delivery workers will get places to recharge electric bike batteries, cellphones and themselves, under a city plan announced Monday to turn abandoned newsstands and other unused structures into facilities for the “deliveristas.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mayor Eric Adams called the “hubs” a national first. It's not yet clear how many will be built or exactly where and when; officials say they're working to identify suitable locations on city property.