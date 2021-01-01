NYC deputy sheriffs shut down 2 illegal New Year's parties

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Sheriff's Department shut down two illegal New Year's Eve parties for violating coronavirus restrictions, operating without a liquor license and other infractions, authorities announced Friday.

More than 300 people gathered Thursday night at an illegal bottle club on 58th Street in Queens, the department said on Twitter. Five people were charged with offenses including violating emergency orders that ban indoor gatherings, providing alcohol without a liquor license and obstructed egress.