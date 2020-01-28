NY pot bill could bring higher possession threshold

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York could have one of the most lenient marijuana possession thresholds in the nation if an alternative legalization proposal is passed this session.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Liz Krueger and Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes, both Democrats, would allow people over 21 years old to have three ounces of marijuana.

Supporters of the proposal say that higher possession thresholds would help prevent people from getting wrapped up in the criminal justice system.

A competing proposal from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which lawmakers are debating, would only allow dispensaries to sell one ounce of marijuana per person on a daily basis.

The governor's office says the one ounce threshold is largely the status quo among other states that have legalized the drug.

Under the plan included in Cuomo's budget, people caught smoking marijuana in public could face a $125 fine.

States across the nation have legalized marijuana, but many cap legal possession at one or two ounces, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.