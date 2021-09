CORTLAND, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man was arrested for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after he was spotted on surveillance video, authorities said.

Richard Watrous, 59, was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His arrest was announced Tuesday by Janeen DiGuiseppi, the head of the FBI's Albany office.