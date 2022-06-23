NY leaders vow new gun limits after Supreme Court ruling

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, New York's leaders boasted that its strict limits on handgun ownership made it one of America's safest places, a claim backed by statistics showing the state — and its biggest city — consistently have among the nation's lowest firearm death rates.
Now, in the aftermath of a Supreme Court decision striking down key portions of the state's gun-licensing law, lawmakers will try to preserve as many restrictions as they can on who can carry a pistol and where they can bring it.