NY immigrant advocates protest ahead of national crackdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of immigrant advocates held a Manhattan vigil ahead of a nationwide government crackdown on people facing deportation orders.

The protesters in downtown Foley Square demanded Friday that President Donald Trump shut down detention centers where migrants are living in overcrowded, squalid conditions.

The arrests in major cities — including New York — are to start Sunday, led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Protesters urged people who are targets to hide during sweeps that Trump said would continue after this weekend.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has said his city would not cooperate with ICE. And New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers needing immigration help to contact the New York State New Americans Hotline.