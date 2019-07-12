NY governor demands that

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo demands that transportation officials tackle what he calls an "egregious" problem in New York City's subway system: the rising number of homeless people.

The Democrat sent a letter Friday to the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, noting that homelessness has a direct impact on riders.

Cuomo says that in 2018, about 650 trains were delayed because of the presence of homeless people, up from about 420 in 2014.

This year, the governor says more than 2,170 homeless New Yorkers were found in stations and subway trains, up from 1,770 last year.

In response, MTA Chairman Patrick Foye says he agrees the issue of homelessness must be part of the state agency's ongoing reorganization plan to provide riders with safe and dependable service.