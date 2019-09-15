NY daycares to get new rules for handling food allergies

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Daycare providers in New York state will soon have new guidelines for handling food allergies.

Under a new law signed Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, state health officials will craft the new guidelines with input from pediatric experts.

They will include training requirements for daycare workers, as well as tips for minimizing the risks of allergic reactions and what to do when a child experiences one.

Primary and secondary schools already have similar guidelines in place.

The new law is called "Elijah's Law" after 3-year-old Elijah Silvera, who died after experiencing a reaction to a grilled cheese sandwich he was given at daycare despite having a known allergy to dairy products.