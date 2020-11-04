https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/NY-Pres-elected-15699187.php NY-Pres-elected The Associated Press Published 9:04 pm EST, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 BULLETIN (AP) — Joe Biden, Dem, wins New York. Most Popular 1 Op/Ed: Why I am Republican 2 ‘Never seen lines this long’- Turn out to vote in Darien strong 3 Long lines kick off Election Day in Darien 4 First selectman: Darien sees 14 COVID cases in 14 days 5 ‘Their voice is really powerful’: Students make case for... 6 Live: Joe Biden wins Connecticut, AP projects 7 Darien Girl Scouts create a ‘StoryWalk’ in Woodland Park View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.