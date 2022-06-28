NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo, faces Democrats
MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers are casting votes in a governor’s race Tuesday that for the first time in a decade does not include the name “Cuomo” at the top of the ticket.
Instead, the most prominent name for Democrats is Kathy Hochul, who was propelled into the governor’s office last year when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.