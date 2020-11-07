https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/NV-Pres-elected-15709638.php NV-Pres-elected The Associated Press Published 12:17 pm EST, Saturday, November 7, 2020 BULLETIN (AP) — Joe Biden, Dem, wins Nevada. Most Popular 1 Police: Pair charged after I-95 pursuit from Darien to Westport 2 Darien officials to residents: Beware of COVID risks 3 Darien supports Biden, Board of Education newcomer 4 Police: Thieves stole 23 pieces of mail from Darien residents 5 Letter: Darien’s Wreaths Across America needs your support 6 Op/Ed: Why I am Republican 7 Pressure mounts, rifts emerge at Fox News over election View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.