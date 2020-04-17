NU announces free tuition plan for middle-income families

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska announced Friday that it will begin offering tuition-free attendance to in-state students whose family income is less than $60,000.

NU President Ted Carter announced the new policy during an NU Board of Regents meeting in Lincoln.

The policy applies to the system’s undergraduate programs at its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney. The program takes effect immediately for both new and returning undergraduate students, Carter said.

The $5 million program won’t require any additional funding from the state. The system will reallocate money from existing initiatives to fund, officials said.

The university system already has a financial aid program that guarantees a tuition-free education for nearly 3,000 students from low-income families. The expanded program is expected to cover another 1,000 students.