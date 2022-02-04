NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week The Associated Press Feb. 4, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 11:36 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about abortion ahead of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Pence “did have the right to change the outcome” of the 2020 election but chose not to use it. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa, Ontario, near Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. On Friday, Feb. 4, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming law enforcement officials in Canada report over 100,000 trucks and millions of people showed up last weekend in Ottawa for a vaccine mandate protest. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau steps out of a building to speak with the media during his first availability after announcing he has COVID-19 at a location in the National Capital Region, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. On Friday, Feb. 4, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Trudeau has been “hiding out” in the U.S. as a convoy of truckers and protesters demonstrate against vaccine mandates in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Adrian Wyld/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming The IRS will issue a fourth round of stimulus checks to Americans in February 2022. J. David Ake/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
___
Written By
The Associated Press