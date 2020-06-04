https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/NM-GOP-House-1-Cnty-15315598.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the Republican primary for U.S. House District 1.
|TP
|PR
|GarcHlms
|Kokinads
|VndrDssn
|Bernalillo
|583
|582
|19,487
|4,538
|16,427
|Sandoval
|26
|26
|1,150
|292
|855
|SantaFe
|5
|5
|266
|92
|267
|Torrance
|19
|19
|931
|346
|778
|Valencia
|8
|8
|223
|85
|215
|Totals
|641
|640
|22,057
|5,353
|18,542
AP Elections 06-03-2020 18:00
