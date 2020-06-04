By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 1.

TP PR GarcHlms Kokinads VndrDssn
Bernalillo 583 582 19,487 4,538 16,427
Sandoval 26 26 1,150 292 855
SantaFe 5 5 266 92 267
Torrance 19 19 931 346 778
Valencia 8 8 223 85 215
Totals 641 640 22,057 5,353 18,542

AP Elections 06-03-2020 18:00