NJ sport bets over $1B again; casinos lag pre-pandemic level WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press April 18, 2022 Updated: April 18, 2022 4:31 p.m.
1 of8 Gamblers play slot machines at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022. Figures released by New Jersey gambling regulators on April 18, 2022, show seven of Atlantic City's nine casinos continue to win less than they did from in-person gamblers before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A dealer conducts a game of blackjack at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022. Figures released by New Jersey gambling regulators on April 18, 2022, show seven of Atlantic City's nine casinos continue to win less than they did from in-person gamblers before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A dealer deals cards at a blackjack table at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022. Figures released by New Jersey gambling regulators on April 18, 2022, show seven of Atlantic City's nine casinos continue to win less than they did from in-person gamblers before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A dealer spins the wheel during a game of roulette at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022. Figures released by New Jersey gambling regulators on April 18, 2022, show seven of Atlantic City's nine casinos continue to win less than they did from in-person gamblers before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Dealers conduct games of blackjack at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022. Figures released by New Jersey gambling regulators on April 18, 2022, show seven of Atlantic City's nine casinos continue to win less than they did from in-person gamblers before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's robust sports betting market broke the $1 billion mark for the sixth time last month in terms of the amount of bets taken.
But the news was bad in March for seven of the nine casinos that continued to lag behind their in-person gambling revenue levels from before the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to figures released Monday by state gambling regulators.