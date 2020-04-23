NJ has paid out $1B in jobless benefits during outbreak

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has paid about $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The payments went to some 556,000 residents, up 560% over last year, according to the department.

The latest unemployment claims are for the week that ended Saturday and show about 140,000 new requests have been submitted. That roughly mirrors the 141,000 from the week before.

The state paid about $600 million in jobless benefits from March through April 17 and also nearly $400 million in supplemental payments in just the last two weeks, the department said.

New Jersey's unemployment trust fund had about $3 billion in it, according to a 2019 report to lawmakers from the department.

The state's fiscal year ends Sept. 30 now, pushed later from June 30 because of the outbreak.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said the state's finances are expected to drop significantly