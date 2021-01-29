NJ governor orders probe of alleged attack on female inmates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he has named a former state comptroller as an independent investigator into allegations that inmates in a state women's prison were beaten and sexually assaulted by corrections officers, adding that a criminal investigation is underway.
Murphy, a Democrat, said during an unrelated news conference he ordered Matt Boxer to conduct a probe into the allegations of violence by officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton.