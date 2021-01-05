NJ couple charged in 2019 death of 72-year-old pedestrian

PEMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — A southern New Jersey couple has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed more than a year ago, the Burlington County prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

Ronald Zukowski was killed on the evening of Dec. 27, 2019 as he crossed a road in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township. On Tuesday, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced charges against 35-year-old Tonya Brown and her husband, 44-year-old Victor Brown, of Pemberton.