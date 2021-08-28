NJ attempted murder charges filed in 2-state chase shootout

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after authorities allege he drove into New Jersey in a police vehicle stolen in Pennsylvania and then exchanged gunfire with police, wounding one officer.

The Camden County prosecutor's office said Friday that 41-year-old Arthur Disanto Jr., who was critically wounded, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and six counts of aggravated assault as well as resisting arrest, weapons offenses and receiving stolen property. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.